21-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Deep Ellum Alley: Dallas Police

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in an alley in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 2800 block of July Alley, behind a hostel. Alonte Demir Broadus-Hickem, 21, was found on the ground in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Broadus-Hickem was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about his slaying may call Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or email c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.