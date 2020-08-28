2020 Virtual March on Washington Draws Thousands Calling for Racial Justice and Police Reform

Friday, thousands gathered for the 2020 March on Washington.

But there is one big difference in Friday's march - compared to the march back in 1963 - a coronavirus pandemic.

It was on this day, 57 years ago, that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood in front of the nation’s capital to give one of the most iconic speeches in American history.

Jared Shuler, from Dallas, is one of thousands who went back to that exact spot where Dr. King marched - to march again for racial equality.

“I hope people can see that black folks and brown folks are in pain. We hurt. We are losing our lives. We call each other brothers and sisters because we had to. We had to be united. And we’re here to push through this and get through to the other side,” said Shuler.

Friday’s march has been called the “Get Your Knee off Our Necks” march - after a movement sparked by the killing of George Floyd back in May.

“I don’t want to have to be here - 42-years-old - I’ve come to the point where I avoid media because I know someone else who looks like me is going to be murdered today,” said Shuler.

The event is also virtual, giving everyone a chance to join the call for social justice, like Frederick Haynes, Senior Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church.

“The 2020 march was so powerful. I’m so proud to see the turnout and then to hear the speakers. And what was really moving at the end was the fact Reverend Al Sharpton allowed the family members of those who’ve experienced death at the hands of those who were supposed to serve and protect, to speak. It was so moving because all of them spoke from a heart of love,” says Pastor Haynes.

Friday’s march was called on by Civil Rights icon, Reverend Al Sharpton.

You can join the conversation online by using the hashtag “2020 virtual march.”