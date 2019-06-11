2019 ACL Fest Lineup Revealed

Austin City Limits has revealed its 2019 lineup. The 18th annual world-renowned music festival will take place at Zilker Park, October 4-6 and October 11-13.

Fridays of both Weekend One and Two will be headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Tame Impala and the Raconteurs. This will be Guns N’ Roses’ first performance in Austin since 1993, and their first-ever ACL Fest performance.

There will also be performances by Thom Yorke Tomorrow's Modern Boxes, Tyler Childers, Judah & The Lion, RL Grime, Jenny Lewis and more on Fridays.

Both Saturdays of Weekend One and Two will be headlined by heavy hitters like Childish Gambino and The Cure. Breakout star, 17-year-old Billie Eilish is also headlining. Other sets will include Gary Clark Jr., James Blake, 21 Savage, Kali Uchis, Lauren Daigle, Hippie Sabotage, Mexican pop super star Natalia Lafourcade and more.

Mumford & Sons and country music crossover Kacey Musgraves will perform on both Sundays. Rapper Cardi-B will perform Weekend One. Robyn, who will be wrapping up her 2019 tour, will perform on Weekend Two. Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Third Eye Blind (Weekend Two), Rebelution and many more will finish off the weekends.

One day tickets are now on sale. Click here for more information.