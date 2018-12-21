2018's Hottest 'Radical Reveal' Toys

Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're looking at toys that feature some sort of 'radical reveal' or change.

Boxy Girls (Jay@Play)



Boxy Girls love shopping online for anything fashion – shoes, clothes, bags, makeup, jewelry and more! They can’t wait to receive their online orders in packages shipped right to the door! Unbox the packages with Boxy Girls to discover tons of fashion surprises.

Each Boxy Girl comes with four packages to unbox. Unbox shoes, bags, makeup, and more!

Plus, get more package to unbox with the Boxy Girls Fashion Pack. The fashion pack features six packages of fashion surprises to unbox. Each package looks just like a real shipping box, it even includes a shipping label.

and thank you notes inside. Boxy Girls are 8 inches tall and feature five points of articulation.

Age: 6+

MSRP: Doll Set $14.99, Fashion Pack $9.99

Available: Walmart exclusive

Scruff-a-Luvs (Moose Toys)



Each Scruff‐a‐Luv comes as a matted ball of colored fur with only its eyes showing, so it’s a mystery what animal kids are rescuing! The adorable animal is revealed by washing the matted ball in water, towel drying the animal, blast drying it with a hair dryer, and brushing and styling its fur.

Each Scruff‐a‐Luv comes with a collar, name tag, adoption certificate, brush and hair clips.

Scruff‐a‐luvs can be washed over and over again. This special kind of plush allows kids to play with it in the bath, role play with it, and care for it like a real pet – the possibilities are endless!

Age: 4+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target

Cupcake Surprise Classic Tales (Sunny Days Entertainment)

With a little sweet magic and infinite imagination, decadent desserts transform into princesses with every Cupcake Surprise!

Every princess doll will be the belle of the ball and all the bakeries of the land in her sparkly gown and decorative bonnet, or indulge in a sugary treat and serve these charming cupcakes fresh from the oven.

Expect endless playtime and never-ending wonderment in each Cupcake Surprise – discover deliciously scented fragrances with every doll!

Whether in the bakery, kitchen, or castle, the sweet-smelling 2-in-1 toy will surely inspire imaginative play.

Each doll comes with her own styling hairbrush.

Packaged in new and different styles with six available scents: strawberry, vanilla, grape, chocolate, lemon, and peanut butter.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $9.99 each

Available: Amazon, Fine retailers, Specialty stores

Smooshy Mushy Babies (RedwoodVentures)

Special Delivery – it’s Smooshy Mushy Babies! A magic baby bottle holds the Smooshy babies you’ve been waiting to adopt.

Pop the top to find out who the stork brought you. And babies just can’t leave home without their favorite squishy plushies!

Tons to collect.

Age: 5+

MSRP: $14.99

Hatchibabies (Spin Master)

Use your love and care to help your HatchiBaby Ponette hatch and they’ll come to life! Will you hatch a boy or a girl? Check the secret message to find out!

With big color-changing eyes, beaks that move and real rocking motions, Ponette HatchiBabies are the sweetest new characters from Hatchtopia!

Once you’ve hatched your HatchiBaby, there are even more surprises to discover! Reach into the egg to peel-and-reveal four hidden accessories: a rattle, hairbrush, bottle and cuddle buddy! You’ll even find a high chair and birth certificate!

Care for your HatchiBaby using these accessories and they’ll respond in adorable ways! Shhh, it’s a secret: different species may come with different accessories!

Feed, burp, tickle and snuggle your HatchiBaby and they’ll respond – just like a real baby! Teach your baby to talk and play EGGciting games like “find my toes” and bouncy baby!” The more you play, the more response you’ll unlock! Will you learn your baby’s secret trick?

2 x AA batteries included

Age: 5+

MSRP: 59.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Party Popteenies (Party Popteenies)