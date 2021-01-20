200 People Evacuated After Gas Leak in Deep Ellum

At least 200 people were evacuated from their homes and workplaces in Deep Ellum Wednesday afternoon after firefighters discovered a natural gas leak.

The Dallas Fire Department's HazMat Team was dispatched to the area shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a gas odor near the intersection of Willow Street and Exposition Avenue.

Once they arrived, they discovered a four-inch gas main near the intersection that was leaking.

Around 200 people from 14 different locations in the area were evacuated. The 14 locations included nine homes and five businesses. The gas main has since been capped off and people are being allowed back inside their homes and businesses.