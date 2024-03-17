Garland

20-year-old fatally shot at party in Garland, police say

The Dallas man succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital

By NBCDFW Staff

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.
Getty Images

Garland Police were called to a residence early Sunday morning in response to a shooting.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of Captains Place just after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Dallas resident Drevon Bowman was found shot at a party, according to Garland Police.

Bowman was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the report.

Garland Detectives are investigating the incident to determine who is responsible and the cause of the shooting.

