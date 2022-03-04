2 Unrelated Road Rage Shootings Reported at Same Arlington Intersection Thursday

Arlington police are investigating two apparently unrelated road rage shootings that took place Thursday afternoon near the same intersection.

According to police, the first incident was reported at about 3 p.m. when a man reported another driver had fired shots at his vehicle near the intersection of Collins Street and the Interstate 20 Frontage Road.

The man told police he'd said something to the driver at a stoplight and when they started moving the man started firing.

The driver was not injured, but police found bullet holes in the back window and a side window.

Police are investigating the shooting but have only a vague description of the shooter's vehicle so far.

About an hour later, at 4 p.m., police were notified of another road rage shooting near the same intersection.

A witness called police and said they saw a driver point a gun at another driver. That driver also called 911 to report the incident and said they had video of the person threatening to shoot them.

Arlington police are actively investigating both incidents, though no arrests have been made and no suspects publicly identified.

Meanwhile, police encourage drivers to never engage with an aggressive driver and to avoid further contact if possible.

"You just never know if that person is armed or what they might do if they become agitated. The best thing you can do is switch lanes, take a nearby exit, or turn off the road you're on so you can get out of the way," police said. "You can also call 911 and report the driver to law enforcement."