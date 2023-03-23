2 Sought in Arlington Car Test Drive Murder

Arlington Police released photos of two men believed to be responsible for a murder that occurred during a car test drive Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim, 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan, was helping relatives show the vehicle to the would-be buyers who arranged to see the car on social media.

The vehicle was found abandoned behind a busy shopping center at the corner of Matlock Road and Sublett Road where surveillance video captured images of the men.

Business people at the shopping center Thursday said they were shocked by the details of the crime.

“It's sad man, but it’s also scary. It’s a nice area; upstanding people around. Something like this happens it’s kind of terrifying,” said Al’Rasha Waits, who owns a barber shop at the shopping center.

The crime played out within two miles along Sublett Road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The test drive began at Hamdan’s home on Colson Drive.

Arlington Police Officer Jesse Minton, a department spokesman, said he found the way the would-be buyers appeared to be suspicious.

Arlington Police

“The guys got dropped off at the location. Normally if you were going to do a test drive you would drive up in your own car,” Minton said.

Gunfire was heard by neighbors soon afterward on nearby Port Richmond Way, where police said the victim was pushed out of the car.

“Some residents nearby, heard the shot, saw what happened, ran to his aide as he collapsed there in the street by their home. Unfortunately, we had EMS respond right away, but unfortunately, he died later at the hospital,” Minton said.

Relatives of the victim asked for privacy Thursday.

Khudhair Hamdan

“It’s the last thing on your mind you’d think someone is going to come and take your life over a vehicle,” Waits said.

For safety, Minton said people should conduct sales arranged online with unknown customers in public places like police stations or other well-lit areas and not at private homes.

“Maybe they would disappear and not even show up if they have criminal intent I mind,” Minton said.

Minton said police do not know what happened in the car during the test drive to cause the violence. The victim was not believed to be carrying a large sum of cash and Minton said police are not aware of any great value the suspects obtained from the crime after ditching the stolen car.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for an arrest.

Businessman Waits said he is considering additional security for his shop after what happened in his neighborhood.

“Sad man. I feel bad for the family,” he said.

People with tips are asked to call Arlington Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should call 911.