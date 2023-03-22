Man Shot, Killed on Test Drive; Arlington Police Looking for Two Men

Arlington Police are looking for two men they say shot and killed a man while test-driving a used car Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Port Richmond Way at about 6 p.m. after residents in the neighborhood reported finding an unresponsive man lying on the road.

Police said the man had been shot and that he was transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. The man was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan.

Hamdan, police said, was helping a family member sell a used car and had agreed to go on a test drive with a potential buyer.

Citing surveillance video and witness accounts, police said two young men arrived at Hamdan's home for the test drive Tuesday night and that he joined them on the ride.

Police said they believe that while on Port Richmond Way, one of the two men apparently shot Hamdan who then got out of the vehicle and collapsed.

The two men then drove less than a mile away and abandoned the car behind a shopping center at Matlock and Sublett roads, that's where detectives with the Arlington Police said surveillance video showed the two men walking away from the vehicle.

Detectives shared photographs Wednesday taken from that surveillance video with the hope that someone who recognized them would come forward and share their identities.

The Arlington Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting or who recognizes either of the two men to please call Detective Simmons at 817-459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 and they could be eligible for a reward.

Anyone who knows or sees either of the two men is warned to not approach them and to call 911 immediately. Both men are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Lastly, the Arlington Police Department said anyone buying or selling items in a digital marketplace is welcomed and encouraged to make exchanges in designated safe zones at each of our four police patrol stations.