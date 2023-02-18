2 Richardson Officers Struck by Vehicle While Assisting Stalled Motorist

Two Richardson Police officers are recovering after suffering injuries from a crash that happened early Saturday morning, according to the department.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the officers were assisting a motorist on the highway blocking traffic in the 2200 block of North Central Expressway.

A police Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped behind the disabled car with emergency lights activated in the left center lane of the highway. One officer was seated in the police Tahoe and another officer was standing next to the disabled vehicle, speaking with the driver.

A vehicle approaching the area struck the police car and then the officer standing next to the disabled vehicle. Both officers were transported to the hospital for their injuries and are expected to recover.

The driver that struck the officers was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.

According to police, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and no information was given on the speed the vehicle was going before it struck.

This is incident is still under investigation.