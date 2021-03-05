2 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash in Irving: Police

Two people are killed and two are injured after a crash on State Highway 161 in Irving, police say.

According to the Irving Police Department, officers responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles in the 2300 block of State Highway 161.

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes at the time of the crash.

The victim's car had a male driver, two female passengers, and a dog inside, police said.

According to police, the male driver, 21-year-old Joshua Budai, is in critical condition at Parkland Hospital.

Police said the two female passengers, 21-year-old Valentina Nerea and 19-year-old Esmeralda Rauda, were both killed during the crash, as was the dog.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 23-year-old Yasmin Olvera, sustained serious injuries during the crash. There were other passengers inside Olvera's vehicle, police said.

Olvera is still at the hospital. According to police, she is expected to be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

The Irving Police Department said anyone with information about this case should call 911 or 972-273-1010.