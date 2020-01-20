2 Hurt in South Dallas Shooting

Two people were struck in a shooting in South Dallas Monday evening, police say.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Lenway Street at the corner Jeffries Street, Dallas police said.

Police said two males, a 20-year-old and a 15-year-old, told them a dark gray Ford Taurus drove by and someone began to shoot.

The men ran to a residence on Warren Avenue, where they discovered they had been struck by gunfire, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the arm and the 15-year-old was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the incident may have stemmed "from an ongoing feud."

The Taurus drove away southbound Jeffries Street, police said.