2 Dead in Separate Shootings in Fort Worth

Two people were fatally shot in Fort Worth in separate incidents late Saturday and early Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a possible home invasion robbery at 6:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of 6th Avenue and found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Additional details about the shooting have not been released.

Early Sunday, officers dispatched to the 5400 block of Dallas Avenue at about 1 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police said the woman was suspected in a theft and was confronted by a homeowner who shot at her multiple times.

The homeowner had not been taken into custody Sunday morning, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office had not identified either person Sunday afternoon.

