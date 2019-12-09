2 Dead, 3 Injured in DeSoto Shooting Sunday

Two men were killed and three others seriously injured in a shooting in DeSoto Sunday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Wintergreen Road, DeSoto police said.

Initially reported as a home invasion, police said detectives could not confirm the account and have been trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police identified Monday the men killed in the shooting as David Daniel Young Jr., 21, and William Leon Smith, 43.

Police said the name of the other men injured in the shooting would not be released Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 469-658-3050.