2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting in West Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

A woman and man were sitting in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive when the suspected shooter drove up and began to cause a disturbance, police said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, shot the woman. The man who was in the car with the woman exchanged gunfire with the suspect and both were struck, police said.

The woman and the suspect died of their injuries, police said.

The man who had been in the car was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday. It's unclear whether he faces any charges.

Police have not released the identities of the three people who were shot.