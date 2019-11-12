2 Treated for Smoke After Fire Ignites in Tarrant County Nursing Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Treated for Smoke After Fire Ignites in Tarrant County Nursing Home

The fire was quickly contained, sparing residents from evacuating into the frigid temperatures outside

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Raw Video: 2 Treated for Smoke After Fire Ignites in Nursing Home

    Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire sent smoke through the halls of a nursing center in White Settlement early Tuesday morning.

    Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire sent smoke through the halls of a nursing center in White Settlement early Tuesday morning.

    A fire battalion chief said a fire ignited about 2 a.m. inside a vent fan in one of the residential rooms of the White Settlement Nursing Center on Skyline Park Drive.

    Two residents inside the room where the fire started were treated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

