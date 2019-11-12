Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire sent smoke through the halls of a nursing center in White Settlement early Tuesday morning. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A fire battalion chief said a fire ignited about 2 a.m. inside a vent fan in one of the residential rooms of the White Settlement Nursing Center on Skyline Park Drive.

The fire was quickly contained, sparing residents from evacuating into the frigid temperatures outside.

Two residents inside the room where the fire started were treated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

