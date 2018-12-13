2 Squad Cars Collide During High Speed Chase in Hunt County

A police officer and a sheriff's deputy were hospitalized early Thursday after their patrol vehicles collided into each other during a high speed chase in Hunt County, authorities say. (Published Dec. 13, 2018)

A police officer and a sheriff's deputy were hospitalized early Thursday after their patrol vehicles collided with each other during a high speed chase in Hunt County, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly after midnight along eastbound Interstate 30 near exit 94 to Texas 69, Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a written statement.

According to Meeks, Royse City police officers asked the Hunt County Sheriff for help with a pursuit. As the suspect exited the interstate, a deputy's patrol vehicle and a Royse City police car were involved in a crash, Meeks said.

The officer and the deputy were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, Meeks said.

Hunt County deputies used spike strips at Texas 34 and Farm-to-Market Road 2101, disabling the driver's car. The suspect tried to run away but was arrested shortly after, Meeks said.

Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the chase. The driver, who has not been identified, was booked into the Rockwall County Jail.

