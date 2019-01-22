2 Sought in Dallas Home Invasion: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

2 Sought in Dallas Home Invasion: Police

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2 Sought in Dallas Home Invasion: Police

    Dallas police are asking for help identifying the thieves captured on video shattering their way into a Dallas home. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    Dallas police are asking for help identifying the thieves captured on video shattering their way into a Dallas home.

    Home surveillance video from the Jan. 15 burglary shows the two men smiling as they broke through the back sliding door of a home along the 3900 block of Boca Bay Drive.

    Investigators did not say what the men took from the house.

    According to police, the men — one in his teens and the other aged 25-35 years old — were seen canvasing the neighborhood in a blue 2000s model Ford F-150.

    Anyone who can help police identify the two are asked to call Det. D.V. Cunningham at 214-670-6042.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices