Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shootout outside a South Fort Worth Home Depot Thursday night, police say.

According to police, the two men had gotten into an argument shortly after 10 p.m. and began opening fire at one another in the parking lot of the store at Interstate 35W and Sycamore School Road.

One man was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said. The other had injuries not considered life-threatening and was treated at the scene.

Police have not released identities of those involved or details on potential charges.

A police officer was involved in a crash while responding to the shooting call, police said. The officer's condition was not disclosed.

