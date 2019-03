Two people are hospitalized after a reported shooting near a CVS along Northwest Highway in Dallas Friday. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Dallas police responded to the shooting call at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Plano Road.

Two people were taken by Dallas-Fire Rescue to area hospitals in unknown conditions with unspecified injuries.

