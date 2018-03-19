2 Dead After Shooting, Head-On Collision in Dallas

A man who was driving a car while wounded from a shooting struck another vehicle head-on, killing the other driver Sunday night in Dallas, police say. (Published 51 minutes ago)

According to police, first responders were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of Scyene Road and Jim Miller Road at about 10:16 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a black Dodge Charger was speeding westbound on Scyene while suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, who may have been close to blacking out, swerved into the eastbound lanes, striking another sedan.

The driver of the sedan was found deceased at the scene. Her identity was not released.



The driver of the charger died at a hospital shortly after the collision, police said. Police also did not release his name.

