Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters were injured in a crash Wednesday morning when it appears a vehicle and an ambulance unit collided at an intersection. (Published 46 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: 2 Dallas Firefighters Injured in Wreck at Intersection

UP NEXT

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters were injured in a crash Wednesday morning when it appears a vehicle and an ambulance unit collided at an intersection.



The two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. at Ferguson Road and Peavy Road in Dallas.



No other information was available.