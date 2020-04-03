Dallas

2 & 3-Year-Old Girls Missing After Car They Were Inside Was Stolen

Dallas Police say they are currently searching for a 3-year-old girl and her two-year-old sister after the car they were inside was stolen.
The two girls were last seen in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Avenue in Dallas.

Arianna Gutierrez is described as a three-year-old Latin female who is three feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing purple/gray jacket, “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up with a purple bow in hair. 

Aaliyah Gutierrez is described as a 2-year-old Latin female who is three feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up with a blue bow in hair.

Investigators say the car the girls were inside was a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate JWM8413. The car was stolen by two unknown suspects.

If you have any information about the girls or the stolen car, you are asked to call 911.

