2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Dallas on Sunday

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the temblor, which occurred at 1:33 a.m. The epicenter was at Spangler Road, near West Northwest Highway.

The USGS said no damage reports have been received.

Did you feel it? If so, the USGS would like to know more here.

Earthquake Safety Tips

Experts advise those who feel a strong earthquake find a safe spot in the room under a sturdy table or against an inside wall. People are advised to get on their hands and knees and cover their head and neck with their arms and only move if they need to get away from falling objects.

In an earthquake, it’s important to remember these DOs and DO NOTs: