Dallas

19-Year-Old Shot in Abdomen After Disagreement: Dallas Police

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Canton Street, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen following a disagreement at a downtown Dallas apartment complex, police say. 

Several males had been at the complex playing basketball at the gym when the victim and another person got into a disagreement, police said. 

The other person left and returned several minutes later with the suspected shooter. The victim and the other person continued to argue and the shooter pulled out an assault rifle and fired several rounds in the air, then once at the victim, police said. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not available Sunday afternoon. 

Detectives interviewed four witnesses and a possible suspect. No additional information was provided.

