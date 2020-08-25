19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Mesquite Murder: Police

A Mesquite man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Lumley Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a male subject dead inside a vehicle.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Darriss Feggett from Tyler.

Police said the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Dreseyon Owens from Mesquite.

Owens has been charged with murder, and his bond has been set at $100,000, police said.