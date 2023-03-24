18-Year-Old Man Charged in Connection With Lake Worth Drug and Gun Bust

An 18-year-old man has been charged with two felonies in connection with a drug and gun bust in Lake Worth, police announced Thursday.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, officers from the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at 3216 Hiawatha Trail on Thursday evening.

Police said when detectives arrived at the scene, they found four firearms, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, and 14 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl.

Two children, one of which was a newborn baby, were also inside the home, police said.

According to police, no one was injured during the drug bust.

Police said 18-year-old Hayden Elijah Alcaraz-Ybarra was arrested and is being charged with two felony counts of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.