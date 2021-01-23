Dallas

18-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at North Dallas Apartments

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location

NBC5

An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in the death of another man early Saturday morning at a North Dallas apartment complex, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 1:38 a.m. to the Canyone Creek Apartments in teh 10900 block of Stone Canyon Road, where they found a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 34 mins ago

FedEx Driver Dies After Truck Plunges Off I-345 Near Downtown Dallas

Officers took Timothy Kaylon Valdez into custody. He was interviewed and booked into the Dallas County jail. His bail has not been set.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us