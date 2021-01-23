18-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at North Dallas Apartments

An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in the death of another man early Saturday morning at a North Dallas apartment complex, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 1:38 a.m. to the Canyone Creek Apartments in teh 10900 block of Stone Canyon Road, where they found a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

Officers took Timothy Kaylon Valdez into custody. He was interviewed and booked into the Dallas County jail. His bail has not been set.