18-Year-Old Dead, Woman Wounded in Old East Dallas Shooting: Police

An 18-year-old was killed and a woman was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Old East Dallas, police say.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Barry Avenue, near East Grand Avenue, where Kobe Mascorro and a woman had been shot in his vehicle, police said.

Mascorro was pronounced dead at the location. The woman was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information, and have not made an arrest in the shooting.

