Fort Worth police arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder in the death of another 18-year-old last Wednesday.

Nathan Bocanegra, 18, died from multiple gunshot wounds on June 1 in west Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant Medical Examiner's page. The time of death was 4:04 a.m.

His death was ruled a homicide.

On June 18, police said Brianna Zamarron, 18, was arrested in the homicide on the 5400 block of Dennis Avenue.

No other information in the arrest was released by Fort Worth police.