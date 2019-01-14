Sergio Mendez (left) and Juan Colin (right) were arrested on Jan. 13, after Denton County Sheriff deputies discovered marijuana in their vehicle, according to the sheriff's department. (Jan. 14, 2019)

Two men are behind bars in Denton County after sheriff deputies discovered pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-35, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Department.

Sergio Mendez, 28, and Juan Colin, 28, were taken into custody Sunday. They were driving a rented 2019 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin plates when deputies pulled them over for a traffic violation, according to the sheriff's office.

A police dog was called to the scene and alerted officers to possible drugs in the car.

Deputies found 175 pounds of marijuana.

The two men were booked into the Denton County Jail on possession of marijuana charge and each given a $50,000 bond.