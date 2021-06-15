DeSoto

17-Year-Old Faces Manslaughter Charge in Crash That Killed Dallas ISD Mentor

DeSoto police said the 17-year-old was driving more than 90 miles per hour before the crash

NBC 5 News

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection to a DeSoto crash that killed a Dallas ISD mentor, police say.

Hanan Ali-Lacy, 42, was killed when another driver struck his car on June 6, at the intersection of West Pleasant Run Road and Ray Andra Drive, DeSoto police said.

Police said they concluded their investigation Monday and issued a warrant to arrest Jackson Norkendric, 17. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with manslaughter.

According to the DeSoto police's collision reconstructionist, an expert trained to recreate accident scenes, the 17-year-old was driving upwards of 90 mph before the crash.

The speed limit on that section of West Pleasant Run Road is 40 mph.

In a June 9 remembrance at Kimball High School, dozens of former students, colleagues and neighbors gathered to remember Ali-Lacy, who worked as the assistant director of school operations for education in Dallas ISD.

