17-Year-Old Confesses to Valentine’s Day Drive-By Shooting

A 17-year-old was jailed after he confessed to a Valentine's Day drive-by shooting, Dallas police say.

Yordi Rodriguez was wanted in the Feb. 14 drive-by shooting in the 3000 block of South Westmoreland Road, which police said was later posted to Instagram.

Officers executed a search warrant Friday in the 400 block of East Tenth Street and arrested Rodriguez.

Rodriguez confessed and was taken into custody. The firearm and vehicle used in the shooting have also been recovered, police said.

He was charged with deadly conduct and marijuana possession. Rodriguez posted bond and was released from jail Saturday.

Anyone with information about criminal activity can report it anonymously through the iWatchDallas app or online at iWatchDallas.com.