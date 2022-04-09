17-Year-Old and Uncle Injured in Overnight Dallas Shooting: Police

One teenager and another adult are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Creekside Drive.

Police said two people were shooting at each other in a residential neighborhood when the incident occurred.

One of the individuals involved was the 17-year-old victim.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the victim's uncle came out to defend his nephew, at which point the suspects started shooting.

The first victim, the 17-year-old, was shot in the buttocks area, police said.

The second victim, the teen's uncle, was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the stomach.

Both of the victims were transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in stable condition.