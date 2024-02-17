16-year-old boy killed, another teen shot at Dallas apartment complex

Dallas Police are looking for a gunman after a double shooting at an apartment complex left a teenage boy dead and a teenage girl injured Friday night.

The fatal shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, where the boy died from his injuries. The girl was treated and released.

Dallas Police said that based on its preliminary investigation, the teenage victims had been shot outside an apartment. The boy was found in an apartment breezeway, and the girl was found in a nearby apartment.

The names of the victims have not been released due to their ages.

The police department said the deadly shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Authorities have not revealed any details about the suspect's description. The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.