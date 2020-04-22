Terrell

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Terrell Overnight: PD

Generic police car lights.
File Photo

Police in Terrell are investigating the early morning shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, officers say.

Officers were called at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Greenwood Street, according to a police news release. First responders arrived at the scene in less than a minute and were sent to a backyard, where efforts were underway to save the boy.

The teen, who hasn't been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

What We Know About COVID-19 Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Garland Businesses Collaborate With Distillery to Make Hand Sanitizer for First Responders

Terrell police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made as of this writing. No further details were made available.

This article tagged under:

Terrellshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us