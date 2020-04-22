15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Terrell Overnight: PD

Police in Terrell are investigating the early morning shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, officers say.

Officers were called at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Greenwood Street, according to a police news release. First responders arrived at the scene in less than a minute and were sent to a backyard, where efforts were underway to save the boy.

The teen, who hasn't been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Terrell police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made as of this writing. No further details were made available.