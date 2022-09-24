14-Year-Old Shot, Wounded Inside Vehicle in Dallas

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Dallas, authorities say.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway, just shortly after 1:00 a.m.

According to Dallas police, a 22-year-old male was driving eastbound on CF Hawn Freeway with two passengers when a white Chevy Silverado, 2008-2012 model, cut him off.

The 22-year-old continued driving and noticed that same vehicle following him. He stated that once he got to CF Hawn Freeway and Prairie Creek Road, the suspect vehicle pulled up next to him and fired into his vehicle.

The driver and rear passenger realized that the 14-year-old juvenile male who was sitting as the front passenger in the vehicle had been shot and was unresponsive. The driver then took the next exit off of the freeway and parked and called for emergency services for the shot passenger.

The suspect vehicle reportedly continued to drive eastbound on CF Hawn Freeway.

Once Dallas Fire Rescue arrived on the scene the 14-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.