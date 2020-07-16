dallas homicide

Dallas Police Searching for Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot, Killed

Dallas police are asking for anyone with information to come forward

Dallas police are investigating the murder of a14-year-old boy gunned down in an Oak Cliff neighborhood Wednesday.

Officers were called about a man on the ground along the 2700 block of Texas Drive. When they arrived, they discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police have not yet released the teen's name or any other details about the case.

Dallas police are encouraging anyone with information about this murder to contact Detective Gross at 469-792-5142 or at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

