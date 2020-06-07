Dallas

14-Year-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting in West Dallas

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in stable condition

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in West Dallas, police say.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 3000 block of Bickers Street where the teenager had been shot in the leg while she was standing outside.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said witnesses who may have seen the shooting refused to speak with officers and accounts from other witnesses described different possible suspects and vehicles.

It's unclear whether the girl was caught in crossfire or intentionally struck.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

