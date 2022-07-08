13-Year-Old Boy Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at Fort Worth Grocery Store

A 13-year-old boy faces juvenile murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man last month at a West Fort Worth grocery store, police said Friday.

Officers detained three juveniles after the shooting outside the Kroger in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard at about 7:40 a.m. on June 22, police said.

“An arrest warrant for murder was issued for a 13-year-old male and that juvenile has been arrested,” police said in a statement. “There are no outstanding suspects.”

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot in the chest, police said.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as 36-year-old Spenser Slavik.

In an online obituary, his family said Slavik graduated from Brewer High School in White Settlement and went on to take classes at Tarrant County Community College.

“He loved being on a computer and was considered a whiz doing anything on them,” the obituary said. “He had a very high IQ and could figure things out very quickly before anyone else.”