13-year-old accidentally shot and killed by 15-year-old boy at Dallas home: Police

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally shot by a 15-year-old boy at a home in Dallas Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in the 2200 block of Harlandale Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when a teenage boy was handling a gun and accidentally shot another teen.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue emergency responders, where he died.

Dallas PD said the 15-year-old boy was charged with criminal negligent homicide and taken to Henry Wade.

The shooting is still under investigation.

