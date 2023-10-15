13-year-old accidentally shot and killed by 15-year-old boy at Dallas home: Police

A 13-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally shot by a 15-year-old boy at a home in Dallas Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the fatal shooting happened in the 2200 block of Harlandale Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when a teenage boy was handling a gun and accidentally shot another teen.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue emergency responders, where he died.

Dallas PD said the 15-year-old boy was charged with criminal negligent homicide and taken to Henry Wade.

The shooting is still under investigation.