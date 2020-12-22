Lewisville

12-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash

The two pedestrians involved in the crash were brothers

Metro

An 18-year-old is dead and a 12-year-old is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Lewisville on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 400 block of Highland Drive, near the Club Ridge Drive intersection, around 8 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Highland Drive when it veered into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on crash with a vehicle going west on Highland Drive.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 56 mins ago

Tarrant County Inmate Dies Due to COVID-19 Related Medical Emergency

The first vehicle veered onto the sidewalk where it struck an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old, police said.

According to police, the two pedestrians were brothers.

The 18-year-old, Hayden Lee Hooper, was taken to Medical City Lewisville Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the 12-year-old was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas to be treated for a skull fracture, a brain bleed, a concussion, and a laceration to his forehead.

According to police, the 12-year-old was stabilized and is in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle, 31-year-old Erin Sims, was taken to Baylor Grapevine, treated for a head laceration, and released to Lewisville police custody. 

Sims, a Lewisville resident, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

She was released from jail on a $50,000 bond. 

This article tagged under:

LewisvilleLewisville police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us