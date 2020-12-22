12-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash

An 18-year-old is dead and a 12-year-old is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Lewisville on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 400 block of Highland Drive, near the Club Ridge Drive intersection, around 8 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Highland Drive when it veered into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on crash with a vehicle going west on Highland Drive.

The first vehicle veered onto the sidewalk where it struck an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old, police said.

According to police, the two pedestrians were brothers.

The 18-year-old, Hayden Lee Hooper, was taken to Medical City Lewisville Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the 12-year-old was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas to be treated for a skull fracture, a brain bleed, a concussion, and a laceration to his forehead.

According to police, the 12-year-old was stabilized and is in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle, 31-year-old Erin Sims, was taken to Baylor Grapevine, treated for a head laceration, and released to Lewisville police custody.

Sims, a Lewisville resident, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

She was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.