12-Year-Old and 16-Year-Old Injured in Fort Worth Drive-By Shooting

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fort Worth on Tuesday.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to 1701 East Robert Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said they were informed by a caller that their son and another girl has been shot.

According to police, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were both shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting, and the suspect has not been identified, police said.