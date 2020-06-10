Fort Worth

12-Year-Old and 16-Year-Old Injured in Fort Worth Drive-By Shooting

Officers responded to a shooting at 1701 East Robert Street on Tuesday

By Hannah Jones

Metro

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fort Worth on Tuesday.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to 1701 East Robert Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said they were informed by a caller that their son and another girl has been shot.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 9

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Mesquite 43 mins ago

Father Suspected of Killing Teen Daughters in Mesquite Double Murder-Suicide

According to police, a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were both shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting, and the suspect has not been identified, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us