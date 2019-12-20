Flower Mound

114-Year-Old Home Being Moved to Grapevine to Make Way for Project

The more than century-old house is on the site of a new mixed-use development in Flower Mound.

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

The Lakeside Village project is on Grapevine Lake.

Developers building a mixed-use project in Flower Mound are moving a piece of history that’s in the way.

The 40-acre Lakeside Village is set to start next year with shops, restaurants, offices and residences. It’s the last phase of the 165-acre Lakeside DFW development on Long Prairie Road on the northeast shore of Grapevine Lake.

The hilltop development site is also home of a 114-year-old farmhouse that was there before the lake was even built.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

