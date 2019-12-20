114-Year-Old Home Being Moved to Grapevine to Make Way for Project

Developers building a mixed-use project in Flower Mound are moving a piece of history that’s in the way.
The 40-acre Lakeside Village is set to start next year with shops, restaurants, offices and residences. It’s the last phase of the 165-acre Lakeside DFW development on Long Prairie Road on the northeast shore of Grapevine Lake.
The hilltop development site is also home of a 114-year-old farmhouse that was there before the lake was even built.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright DFW-MorningNews