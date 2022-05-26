11-Year-Old Shooting Victim Layla Salazar's Family Moved to Uvalde for a ‘Safer Place'

On Tuesday afternoon, Layla Salazar was just two days away from summer vacation.

The fourth grader's family was going to celebrate the start of the break with a trip to the zoo. They had plans to visit her grandmother in Illinois.

Instead, her grandmother made the trip to Uvalde after getting the news that Layla was among the 21 students and teachers killed when a gunman opened fire on Robb Elementary.

Outside of a family home Thursday, Layla's family gathered to share her story.

In his arms, her father, Vincent Salazar, cradled a recent school photo, while her brothers wrapped their arms around their father in support. Layla’s grandmother squeezed in on one side. Her grandfather stood behind with a doll the 11-year-old slept with on a weekend visit to his home just days ago.

“Super special child. Just very energetic. She loved to swim. Loved to make TikToks,” said Layla’s dad Vincent Salazar.

Salazar said one of his daughter’s greatest passions was running. On the track, she never lost a race.

In a recent one shared to his Facebook in which Layla sprints ahead in first, he notes, she’s now running with angels.

Tuesday, like other Robb Elementary parents, Salazar got a text message that there was a gunman in his daughter’s school.

“You couldn’t even get close over there. There was just so much law enforcement and everything else,” he said.

He moved to the civic center where he and the rest of the family waited to be reunited with Layla.

After 10 hours, they got the news they already knew was coming, Layla was among those killed.

“We left Chicago and came here just to be in a safer place for her, and then this happened,” said Salazar.

“It can’t happen anymore. There’s been too many. This has got to stop. There’s no reason that Congress can’t pass a law where an 18-year-old can’t buy a gun instead of changing it to 21 or even 25 years old,” said Layla’s grandfather Vincent Salazar.

Now, instead of kicking off the summer with a trip to the zoo, Layla’s parents, big brothers and grandparents are making preparations to bury an 11-year-old girl.

“She was just a happy little girl. There wasn’t a day that went by that she wasn’t happy. We tried to do the best we could to make her happy,” said her father.