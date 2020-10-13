Parker

10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

A 10-year-old boy is in "grave condition" after he was struck by a vehicle in Parker Tuesday night, police say.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Parker Road and Hogge Drive in the Collin County city of Parker, police said.

Parker police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said they were not considering charges against the driver.

No other information was released Tuesday night.

