A 10-year-old girl drowned Saturday night at a Fort Worth apartment complex pool, officials said.

She was identified as Jaqueline Juarez, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police responded to the scene at 5901 S. Calloway Dr. and she was pulled out of the pool. She was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center where she was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m.

No other information was available.