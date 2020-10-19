Dallas

1-Year-Old Child Found in Car Stolen at Dallas Gas Station

NBC 5 News

A 1-year-old child was found Monday morning inside a car that had been stolen from a Dallas gas station, police say.

Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. after a driver stopped at the Fox Fuels on Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas. While the driver was pumping gas, a person jumped into the car and drove off with the 1-year-old child still inside.

The child was found soon after, Gutierrez said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 17

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

southlake 2 mins ago

Microsoft to Hire Hundreds of Texas Employees, Signs Short-Term Lease In Southlake

No further information was provided and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us