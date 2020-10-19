1-Year-Old Child Found in Car Stolen at Dallas Gas Station

A 1-year-old child was found Monday morning inside a car that had been stolen from a Dallas gas station, police say.
Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. after a driver stopped at the Fox Fuels on Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas. While the driver was pumping gas, a person jumped into the car and drove off with the 1-year-old child still inside.
The child was found soon after, Gutierrez said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
No further information was provided and no arrests have been made as of this writing.