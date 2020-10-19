1-Year-Old Child Found in Car Stolen at Dallas Gas Station

A 1-year-old child was found Monday morning inside a car that had been stolen from a Dallas gas station, police say.

Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said it happened shortly before 6 a.m. after a driver stopped at the Fox Fuels on Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas. While the driver was pumping gas, a person jumped into the car and drove off with the 1-year-old child still inside.

The child was found soon after, Gutierrez said.

No further information was provided and no arrests have been made as of this writing.