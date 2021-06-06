1 Wounded in Road Rage Shooting on I-35E: Dallas Police

One person was wounded early Sunday in a road rage shooting on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas, police say.

Both the victim and suspected shooter had been driving northbound on I-35E, near Royal Lane, when the suspect drove into the victim's lane and cut him off, police said.

They exchanged words and the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting him in the arm, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The suspected shooter has not been apprehended and police did not provide a description of the person.