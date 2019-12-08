1 Person Fatally Shot on Hemlock Avenue in Dallas: Police

A person is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Hemlock Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they learned that a victim, identified Monday as 22-year-old Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect at the 24 Hour store in the 8400 block of Park Lane.

During the altercation, a second unknown suspect shot the victim, police say.

According to Dallas police, both suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Dallas police say they are still investigating.